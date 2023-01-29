Police foil armed robbery attack in FCT

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command foiled an armed robbery attack in the Kabusa area of Abuja on Saturday, January 28.

Spokesperson of the Command, Josephine Adeh, in a statement released on Sunday, January 29, said the police responded to a distress call when members of an armed robbery gang were operating in the area.

The statement said the operatives of the Kabusa Police Division responded to the incident at ECWA 2 community of Kabusa Village.

“On receipt of the report, the police operatives swiftly mobilized to the scene in collaboration with the locals. The hoodlums, on sighting the police team, opened fire at them, and a gun duel ensued,” the statement said.

The statement added that the superior gunfire of the police led to one of the armed robbers being killed while others fled with bullet wounds.

Two residents injured by the hoodlums were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and discharged. The armed robber was confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty.

The statement further noted that efforts are being made to arrest the fleeing gang members.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in FCT, Sadiq Abubakar, has applauded residents for their prompt notification and support to the police.

He assured that, while efforts are intensified to prevent any threat to public safety, incidents of crimes as such would be appropriately confronted and promptly nipped in the bud.

The Commissioner urged the public to maintain vigilance and report suspicious activities to the police.