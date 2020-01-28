Police hunt armed abductors of Gift, a 17 year old secondary school student

Advertisement

THE FCT Command of the Nigerian Police said it has commenced investigations to rescue Gift Abikor, a 17-year-old student kidnapped in Abuja on Tuesday midnight.

According to a statement signed by the FCT Police Spokesperson, Anjuguri Manzah, Abiikor is a student of Federal Government College Rubochi who was kidnapped at the resident of one Ahmed Adamu.

Manzah said she was kidnapped in the early hours of Tuesday where she slept alongside other teenage children of Adamu who reported the case to the command.

Police explained that Adamu while reporting the case to the command noted that she was kidnapped by some unknown gunmen at about 1 am at midnight.

Bala Ciroma, the FCT Police Commissioner has ordered an investigation into the abduction of teenage Abiikor.

Ciroma assured members of the public that the command is making a “concerted effort” to rescue Abiikor from the kidnappers.

However, when The ICIR contacted the FCT Police Spokesperson seeking an update, he declined, saying “I have issued a press statement, let’s just work with the information available.”