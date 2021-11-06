30.6 C
Abuja

Police identify hideout of kidnappers of Uniabuja lecturers

NewsNational News
Bankole Abe
FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday

Related

1min read

THE Police in Abuja says they have identified the criminals’ hideout that attacked the University of Abuja and kidnapped lecturers during the week.

The FCT Police Commissioner Sunday Babaji, speaking through the FCT Police Public Relations Officer Josephine Adeh, said the Police discovered the criminals’ hideout and freed all the kidnapped persons. The command achieved this in collaboration with other security agencies.

“Following investigations and the manhunt for the criminal elements involved in the abduction of staff of the University of Abuja at the University Staff Quarters, Giri, on 2nd November 2021, Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with the Military, the DSS and other security agencies in a joint operation, the early hours of Friday 5th November 2021, successfully identified the hideout of the criminals located at Shenegwu Forest in the Gwagwalada area of the FCT and rescued all abducted victims unhurt.”

The commissioner confirmed that the criminals opened fire on sighting the security operatives but were overpowered by the superior force. He further said that the Police arrested eight gang members.

“The criminal elements on sighting the security team engaged them in a fierce gun duel. However, the superior firepower of the security operatives led to the arrest of eight (8) members of the notorious gang while some other members of the gang fled into the forest and nearby communities. ”

The CP urged Abuja residents, particularly those around the Gwagwalada area of the FCT, to be vigilant and provide the Police with valuable information that could assist in apprehending the gang members still at large.

The Police said all the suspects arrested would soon be charged to court after due investigations.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Elections

Anambra election: PDP candidate appeals for more voting time

THE candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra governorship election holding today...
National News

Police identify hideout of kidnappers of Uniabuja lecturers

THE Police in Abuja says they have identified the criminals' hideout that attacked the...
News

Police confirm fire incident in Kubwa Village Market, Abuja

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the fire incident at the...
News

Accreditation yet to commence in Soludo’s polling unit due to card reader failure

VOTING has commenced in some parts of Anambra state, but accreditation of voters is...
News

Anambra election: Voters protest INEC’s face-mask rule in Awka South

SOME voters have expressed their displeasure over the face-mask rule set by the Independent...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePolice confirm fire incident in Kubwa Village Market, Abuja
Next articleAnambra election: PDP candidate appeals for more voting time

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.