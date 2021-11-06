Police identify hideout of kidnappers of Uniabuja lecturers

— 1 min read

THE Police in Abuja says they have identified the criminals’ hideout that attacked the University of Abuja and kidnapped lecturers during the week.

The FCT Police Commissioner Sunday Babaji, speaking through the FCT Police Public Relations Officer Josephine Adeh, said the Police discovered the criminals’ hideout and freed all the kidnapped persons. The command achieved this in collaboration with other security agencies.

“Following investigations and the manhunt for the criminal elements involved in the abduction of staff of the University of Abuja at the University Staff Quarters, Giri, on 2nd November 2021, Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with the Military, the DSS and other security agencies in a joint operation, the early hours of Friday 5th November 2021, successfully identified the hideout of the criminals located at Shenegwu Forest in the Gwagwalada area of the FCT and rescued all abducted victims unhurt.”

The commissioner confirmed that the criminals opened fire on sighting the security operatives but were overpowered by the superior force. He further said that the Police arrested eight gang members.

“The criminal elements on sighting the security team engaged them in a fierce gun duel. However, the superior firepower of the security operatives led to the arrest of eight (8) members of the notorious gang while some other members of the gang fled into the forest and nearby communities. ”

The CP urged Abuja residents, particularly those around the Gwagwalada area of the FCT, to be vigilant and provide the Police with valuable information that could assist in apprehending the gang members still at large.

The Police said all the suspects arrested would soon be charged to court after due investigations.