Police in Benue arrest 96 robbery, cultism suspects

THE Benue State Police Command says it has arrested 96 persons in 23 days over an alleged connection with armed robbery and cultism in Makurdi, the state capital.

Catherine Anene, the Benue Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), made this known in a statement, adding that the arrest of the suspects followed several complaints by residents of Makurdi.

Anene said the complaints to the State Police Command mostly came from residents of Welfare Quarters, Yarkiyo, Wadata, Ankpa Quarters, NUJ and North-Bank areas in Makurdi.

She added that the suspects were arrested in an operation that spanned between August 24 and September 15.

The Police spokesperson noted that part of items recovered from the arrested suspects include two locally-made pistols, one dane gun, two live cartridges.

She added that one canister of 38mm, tear gas cartridge, one military camouflage cap, three black berets, four red berets, and military jungle hat were also recovered from the suspects.

“Other items were two pairs of military uniforms, one Ipad, two desert boots, one animal horn, cutlasses, knives and assorted charms, and wraps of herbs suspected to be Indian Hemp,” Anene said.

She charged members of the public to support the command’s resolve to rid the state of criminal activities by providing useful information.