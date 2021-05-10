Police monitoring Oodua agitators, IPOB threats in Lagos -CP

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police has said it is monitoring 24 Oduduwa nation agitators and threats by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu said this on Monday during a stakeholders’ forum on security chaired by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the state secretariat, Alausa.

Odumosu said the command had identified threats by secessionist groups to prevent law and order in the state.

“The command has taken notice of agitators for Oodua Republic by some Yoruba separatist groups and the threats to disrupt law and order in the state,” Odumosu said.

He noted that the secessionist agitators were being monitored and the security agencies in the state were gathering intelligence concerning attacks on soft targets in the state.

Odumosu urged members of the public to be vigilant at all times and report any suspicious person or movement to security agencies.

Although the Nigerian government had, in 2017, proscribed IPOB and all of its activities in Nigeria, the group has continued to agitate for a Biafran nation.

The Oodua nation agitators recently joined the league of secessionists in Nigeria championed by a self-acclaimed Yoruba activist Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Igboho’s ‘activism’ has not been widely accepted by many from the south-western region due to his group’s alleged involvement in crimes in Oyo State.