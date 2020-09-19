Police nab 3 for allegedly voting with fake PVC in Edo North-East

SECURITY operatives attached to a polling unit in Edo State has arrested three men for allegedly voting with fake Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) in Edo State.

At exactly 12: 35pm, an electoral observer report from PU 011, Iyowa, Ezuwarha Primary School, ward 04 Adolor in Ovia North East Local Government.

The observer reported that the men were apprehended following multiple checks by agents of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) through the Election card reader.

According to the report, the names of the men are Ibraheem Amadu who came with a PVC that carries the name of Usman Abubakar, Nasiru Abdulhamed but with a PVC with the name of one Mohamed Mahamud and Umaru Sahadu posing with a PVC with the name Nasif Issau.

Meanwhile, despite heavy deployment of security operatives in the state, voting in some polling units was delayed due to the absence of security agents.

At Odua Primary School, Ward 3, PU 006 in Esan Local Government, the on-ground report states that no security officer was available at the PU until 12:10 pm when two men of the Nigerian Police force arrived.

The same trend was reported from Ovie North East, Oghede ward 14, Obazuwa Primary School, Unit 04 where accreditation of candidates started around 10 am due to lack of security personnel.

Observer reports that until 12:43 pm, there were no security operatives at some of the election venues, and voting had to eventually commence in the absence of security personnel.