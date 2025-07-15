Police nab ‘lovers’ in Plateau after allegedly killing Chinese in Ogun

THE Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a Chinese, Chen Wang, in Ogun State.

Wang worked with WH Great Resource Ltd., Ogere, Ogun State, before he was murdered.

According to a police statement released on Tuesday, July 15, signed by the Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, the arrest was made following a coordinated, intelligence-driven operation.

The police said the incident, which occurred on January 12, 2025, drew immediate attention when the Ogun State Police Command received a distress call regarding the discovery of Wang’s lifeless body within his office premises.

According to the police, preliminary findings revealed that the deceased suffered fatal stab wounds to his chest.

“Police Force Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) was promptly mobilised to provide high-level operational and technological support to the Ogun State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran.

“Investigations uncovered that two factory workers suspected to be in a romantic relationship took advantage of reduced staffing on the day of the incident. While on overtime duty, they allegedly disabled the company’s security system, unlawfully accessed Mr. Wang’s office, and committed the fatal attack,” the police stated.

The police said the victims subsequently stole the keys to the victim’s residence and later burgled his home before fleeing the state with stolen cash.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The police added that following weeks of technical surveillance and tactical coordination, operatives of the Force Headquarters, working closely with SCID detectives, tracked and apprehended the suspects identified as Yunusa Abdullahi, male, 25, from Borno State, and Peace Keno Danlami, female, 20, from Taraba State, on July 14, 2025, in Jos, Plateau State.

The police said the suspects were arrested where they had been hiding under false identities.

Read Also:

The swift deployment of digital forensics, biometric analysis, and human intelligence by the police played a decisive role in bringing the perpetrators to justice, the police stated.

They confirmed that the suspects were in custody and would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.