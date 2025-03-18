Police react to Rivers explosion, assure residents of safety

THE Rivers State Police Command has reacted to the explosion that rocked a section of the Trans Niger Pipeline in Bodo Community, Gonna Local Government Area of Rivers State on Monday, March 17.

The command, in a statement on Tuesday, March 18, by its police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed that the explosion occurred at the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) operated by Trans Niger Delta Pipeline, located at the border of Kpor and Bodo communities.

The police said during a routine night patrol, security operatives observed the incident and promptly alerted SPDC management.

According to the police, the SPDC initiated necessary safety protocols, including shutting down the affected pipeline. As a result of swift intervention, the situation was brought under control, and there was no further threat to residents or the environment, said the police.

The command noted that it had commenced a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the explosion, which caused great fires in the area.

It added that in connection with the incident, two suspects were taken in for questioning as part of efforts to uncover any potential act of sabotage.

“The command remains committed to ensuring that perpetrators of criminal activities are identified and brought to justice.

“We urge residents to remain calm and vigilant, assuring them of our unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property. The command will not relent in its efforts to rid the state of criminal elements and maintain peace and security for all,” the police stated.

They urged the public to reach out to any nearest police station for any useful information regarding the incident or any suspicious activities within the state.

The ICIR reported that the explosion affected a critical oil supply line serving the Bonny Export Terminal..

Some groups had recently threatened to attack oil installations in the Niger-Delta region in response to the Supreme Court ruling, which directed the Federal Government to withhold the Rivers State allocation amid the political stalemate in the state.

The ICIR reported that the political crisis in the state climaxed on Monday when the House of Assembly served the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, a notice of gross misconduct, which could lead to their impeachment if they are found guilty.

The House members, who have been at loggerheads with the governor, claimed the accusation was in tandem with the Nigerian Constitution.

The lawmakers accused Fubara of misusing public funds, obstructing the Assembly, and making unauthorised appointments without proper screening and confirmation.

Others include the withholding of lawmakers’ salaries, and allowances, and the seizure of salaries of the Assembly’s clerk, Emeka Amadi.

They also accused the deputy governor of plotting and supporting the illegal appointment into offices/positions in the Rivers State Government without following due process.

Recall that the power struggle between the governor and the Amaewhule-led Assembly reached its peak after the Supreme Court’s judgment, which ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Attorney General of the Federation to withhold Rivers State’s statutory allocation.

It also annulled the recent local government election conducted in the state by Fubara.

Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, currently the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have been at loggerheads over who controls the PDP structure in the state.