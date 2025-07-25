Police rescue 11 children, bust interstate child trafficking syndicate in Anambra

THE Anambra State Police Command said it had rescued 11 children and uncovered an interstate child-stealing, abduction, and trafficking syndicate operating in Uruagu, Nnewi North Local Government Area.

In a statement issued on Friday, July 25, the command spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the operation carried out on July 15 by the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, in collaboration with its counterparts in Adamawa led to the arrest of one suspect.

“The police operatives attached to the Anambra State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, on July 15, 2025, complemented the efforts of the officers of Adamawa State Police Command on investigation activities to record a breakthrough in busting an interstate child stealing/abduction and trafficking syndicate”, he said.

Ikenga stated that investigations revealed the children were abducted, stolen, and trafficked from Adamawa State.

“The intelligence-driven operation led to the arrest of one female suspect, Uche Okoye, aged 43 years, and the rescue of eleven children (five boys and six girls), ranging in age from three to six years, in Uruagu, Nnewi, Anambra State”, he added.

He further disclosed that the children were unlawfully sold to unsuspecting individuals seeking to adopt, with boys priced at N1.5 million and girls at N800,000 each.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the children were abducted/stolen and transported from Adamawa and illegally given to unsuspecting members of the public seeking adoption for N1.5 million for the boys and N800,000 only for the girls, respectively.

“The suspect is believed to be a major link in the abduction of children and the trafficking network operating between states”, he added.

Ikenga said that the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, commended the operatives involved in the operation, urging individuals and couples seeking to adopt children to conduct proper background checks, follow legal procedures, and avoid engaging in criminal activities under the guise of adoption.