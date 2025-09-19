Police rescue abandoned babies in Gombe, arrest 2 teenagers for sexual assault

THE Gombe State Police Command has announced the rescue of two abandoned infants and the arrest of two teenagers over alleged rape.

Police Public Relations Officer, Buhari Abdullahi, in a statement on Friday, September 19, said a three-month-old baby was rescued on September 15.

Abdullahi explained that the baby was allegedly handed over by her mother, 20-year-old Fatima Abdullahi in Damaturu, Yobe State, through one Adama Ibrahim, to Fatima Haruna in Liji Quarters, Gombe, who subsequently absconded with the child.

“The suspects were tracked and arrested at the Trailer Park in Tumfure, Akko Local Government Area. Investigation is ongoing, and they will be charged to court as soon as possible,” Abdullahi stated.

In a separate incident, he said that on September 9, a tricycle rider, Auwal Abdullahi in Kwadon brought a newborn baby boy found abandoned in a carton to the Gona Police Division.

“He narrated that an unidentified woman boarded his tricycle from Madaki Quarters to BCGA Quarters, Gombe. On reaching YD Filling Station Junction, she alighted under the pretence of withdrawing money from a POS. When she failed to return, the rider checked the carton she left behind and discovered a newborn baby inside,” the Police PRO explained.

Abdullahi stated that the baby was placed in safe custody before being handed over to the Gombe State Social Welfare Department, as investigations remain ongoing.

The Command also confirmed the arrest of two 14-year-old herders, Danladi Babangida and Samaila Sulaiman, for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl while fetching firewood in Pindiga, Akko LGA.

“Following a complaint lodged on September 12, the suspects were arrested and confessed to the crime. The victim and suspects were taken to General Hospital, Kashere, for medical examination. The case is with the Gender Unit of the State CID for discreet investigation.

“The Command will continue to intensify efforts in protecting the vulnerable, ensuring perpetrators of heinous crimes face the full wrath of the law,” Abdullahi assured.

The ICIR reports that in August 2024, the state command arrested a father and son for allegedly defiling minors in their community.