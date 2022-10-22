24.1 C
Abuja

Police rescue child, ten women in Zamfara

Ijeoma OPARA
Rescued abductees in Zamfara
ZAMFARA State Police Command has rescued a one-year-old child and 10 women from terrorists in Gando forest in the Bukkuyum Local Government Area (LGA).

This was disclosed in a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command Mohammed Shehu on Friday evening.

Shehu said the victims, who were abducted on Monday, were rescued by the police, in collaboration with a vigilante group.

“On Monday, 17th October 2022, a group of bandits invaded Manye village in Anka LGA and abducted ten women and a 1-year-old child to Gando forest in Bukkuyum LGA of the state where they spent three (3) days in captivity.

“On receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police deployed additional Police Tactical operatives to reinforce DPO Anka and vigilante in their rescue operation, a task that was successfully accomplished with the full support of stakeholders, especially the Sole Administrator of Anka LGA,” Shehu stated.

He added that the abductees had received medical attention, and had been handed over to their families.

The police, he said, were on the trail of perpetrators.

Over the past few years, terror attacks have persisted in Zamfara and resulted in the abduction of many residents, including school children.

Many victims had been killed or displaced, while properties and other means of livelihood had been lost.

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

