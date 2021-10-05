25.1 C
Police rescue kidnap victim in Zamfara

Ijeoma OPARA

ZAMFARA State Police said they had rescued a kidnap victim who was abducted about six weeks ago.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Public Relations Officer of the Command Mohammed Shehu on Tuesday.

Shehu identified the victim as Mudassiru Malan, a native of Sabon Garin Rini village in Zamfara.

“On 2nd October , 2021, the Police Tactical Operatives in Conjunction with the Vigilante deployed along Maradun Kaura Namoda axis, Succeeded in the rescue of one Mudassiru Malan of Sabon Garin Rini Village in Bakura LGA,” it read.

Shehu noted that the rescue operation was carried out without injuries by both victim and security operatives.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Ayuba N. Elkanah psc+ while handing over the rescued victim to Bakura Local Government Sole Administrator assured the People of the State that the Police and other security agencies will sustain the ongoing onslaught against the activities of recalcitrant bandits and other criminal elements in the State, so that other abducted victims who are currently in captivity at various locations are rescued and reunited with their families,” he said.

Zamfara State has experienced a steady rise in insecurity over the past few years.

Several attempts have been made by the state government to curb the rising insecurity, including the closure of weekly markets, restrictions on sale of fuel and movement within the state.

 

