Police to clampdown on motorcycles in Makurdi, Benue State

Bankole Abe
THE Benue State Police Command said it would embark on a massive clampdown on motorcycles from 8: 00 pm to 5:59 am in Makurdi, the state capital.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Anene Sewuese Catherine disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

She warned against flouting the directive that restricted movement of motorcycles in Makurdi.

The PPRO said the clampdown followed an increase in the activities of motorcycles beyond 8:00 pm despite the Executive Order on the restriction of movement.

“Motorcyclists are by this notice advised to desist from moving between 8:00 pm to 6:00 am as the order provides.”

The restriction, according to the statement, was aimed at limiting illegal activities at odd hours and easing policing during the festive period.

The Benue State government had on May 16, 2016 announced a restriction on the movement of commercial motorcyclists in Makurdi between 8:00 pm to 6:00 am.

