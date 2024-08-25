A CLASH between the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command and members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, popularly known as the ‘Shi’ite’ group has led to the death of two policemen and left three unconscious.

The FCT police command disclosed this in a statement by its spokesperson, Josephine Adeh on Sunday, August 25.

The police said an unprovoked attack by the ‘Shi’ite’ group, on some personnel of the FCT command at the Wuse Junction traffic light, led to the crisis.

The police said several patrol vehicles were set ablaze in the process.

“The proscribed organisation attacked the police checkpoint unprovoked, wielding machetes, improvised explosive devices (locally made bombs in bottles with kerosene), and knives.

“While several arrests have been effected, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, condemns the unprovoked attack on Police officers.

“He promised to bring those involved to book,” the police said.

The Police further observed that this was not the first time police and Sh’ites would clash in the FCT.

Recall, in July 2019, Nigerian security forces and Shi’ite Muslim demonstrators clashed in Abuja, with gunfire and teargas filling the air as arrests were made.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





The protesters demand for the release of their leader despite court order, met with violence, resulting in an unknown number of casualties.

“This incident followed a similar confrontation the previous day, which claimed the lives of at least three individuals, including a journalist and a high-ranking police officer. The Shi’ite group’s spokesman reported that up to 10 additional lives may have been lost in the chaos,” the Police recalled in the statement.

The Command said the situation is presently under control and urged citizens to go about their normal business.

IMN is a prohibited Shia Muslim group that seeks to establish a theocratic government in Nigeria. Founded by Ibrahim Zakzaky, the IMN draws inspiration from Iran’s Islamic Revolution and does not recognize the legitimacy of the Nigerian Government. It was founded by Ibrahim Zakzaky.