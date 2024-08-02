Police shoot tear gas as protesters insist on marching on Abuja streets

Police officers are shooting at protesters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as residents trooped out on the second day of the #EndBadGovernance protest also dubbed as a hunger protest across Nigeria against the hardship imposed on citizens by President Bola Tinubu’s government.

The ICIR earlier reported how the police fired tear gas to disperse protesters around the MKO Abiola Stadium where an FCT High Court had restricted the demonstrators.

However, the protesters insisted on protesting at the stadium area and within the city. Hours later, they marched away from the stadium despite stiff resistance by the security operatives.

As they headed for the streets, police officers started firing teargas and shot live ammunition at them, leaving the protesters running for dear lives in different directions. This happened on the highway around the stadium.

The ICIR team observed that the shooting by the police caused a stampede at the stadium, and a protester was injured.

So far, the #EndBadGovernance protest has spread to about 15 states in Nigeria.

According to the protesters, they are kicking against poor governance and economic hardships inflicted on the nation’s citizens by President Bola Tinubu’s reforms.

On social media, protests on posts and tweets carry different hashtags including #RevolutuonNow, #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria, #TakeItBack, #DaysofRage and #TinubuMustGo.

The organisers have said the demonstration, which kicked of on August 1 would continue till August 10.