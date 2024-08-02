back to top

Police shoot tear gas as protesters insist on marching on Abuja streets

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Day 1: Highlight of hardship protest in Abuja
Protesters running away from tear-gassed areas. Credit: The ICIR
Itoro ETUKUDO
Itoro ETUKUDO

Police officers are shooting at protesters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as residents trooped out on the second day of the #EndBadGovernance protest also dubbed as a hunger protest across Nigeria against the hardship imposed on citizens by President Bola Tinubu’s government. 

The ICIR earlier reported how the police fired tear gas to disperse protesters around the MKO Abiola Stadium where an FCT High Court had restricted the demonstrators.

However, the protesters insisted on protesting at the stadium area and within the city. Hours later, they marched away from the stadium despite stiff resistance by the security operatives.

As they headed for the streets, police officers started firing teargas and shot live ammunition at them, leaving the protesters running for dear lives in different directions. This happened on the highway around the stadium.

The ICIR team observed that the shooting by the police caused a stampede at the stadium, and a protester was injured.


     

     

    So far, the #EndBadGovernance protest has spread to about 15 states in Nigeria.

    According to the protesters, they are kicking against poor governance and economic hardships inflicted on the nation’s citizens by President Bola Tinubu’s reforms.

    On social media, protests on posts and tweets carry different hashtags including  #RevolutuonNow, #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria, #TakeItBack, #DaysofRage and #TinubuMustGo.

    The organisers have said the demonstration, which kicked of on August 1 would continue till August 10.

    Itoro ETUKUDO

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement