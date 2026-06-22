Police suspend DPO over alleged N500,000 extortion in Rivers

THE Police Command in Rivers State has suspended a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) from office following allegations of extortion and misconduct.

The command’s spokesperson, Blessing Agabe, a superintendent of police, disclosed this to journalists on Monday in Port Harcourt.

Agabe said the action followed reports circulating on social media alleging that the officer collected N500,000 from a suspect to secure his release from detention.

According to the reports, a payment receipt indicated that the money was transferred to an Opay account bearing a name alleged to belong to the DPO.

The reports also alleged that the officer arrested a mother of two and charged her in court after she reported that her husband had assaulted and injured her.

Agabe said the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Olugbenga Adepoju, had ordered a comprehensive investigation into the allegations.

She stated that the officer was immediately relieved of his duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

“In response to the allegations and in line with the command’s commitment to transparency, accountability and professionalism, the officer has been removed from office pending a thorough and impartial investigation,” she said.

The police spokesperson said the commissioner had expressed concern over the allegations and reaffirmed the command’s zero-tolerance stance to misconduct.

According to her, the police command will not condone abuse of office or any conduct capable of undermining public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force.

“Adepoju has assured residents that the investigation will be conducted diligently, professionally and without bias,” she added.

Agabe reiterated the command’s commitment to maintaining high standards of integrity, discipline and service delivery.

She also encouraged residents to continue reporting cases of alleged misconduct through appropriate channels.

The spokesperson assured the public that any officer found culpable after investigation would face appropriate disciplinary measures in accordance with extant regulations. (NAN)