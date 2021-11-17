31.7 C
Abuja

Police take over APC national secretariat in Abuja

News
Bankole Abe

Related

1min read

ARMED policemen on Wednesday took over the national headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

Four patrol vans were positioned at entry and exit points of the building located at Blantyre Street in the Wuse 11 area of the Federal Capital Territory.

The ICIR learnt that the police was drafted to the APC headquarters to forestall possible breakdown of law and order.

There were reports that aggrieved party members planned to stage a protest against the party’s leadership over the recently conducted ward, local government and state congresses.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Police take over APC national secretariat in Abuja

ARMED policemen on Wednesday took over the national headquarters of the All Progressives Congress...
News

Lekki shooting: Youth representative says panel did not submit two versions of report

THE YOUTH representative on the Lagos State #EndSARS panel Temitope Majekodunmi on Wednesday dismissed...
News

Police arrest 12 suspects over killing of officer in Lagos

THE Lagos State Police Command has arrested 12 suspects over the murder of a...
Media Opportunities

ICFJ invites entries for African storytelling award

THE International Center for Journalists (ICFJ), in collaboration with the Elliott family and ONE, invites entries...
Energy and Power

Analysts pick holes in FG’s plan to replace fuel subsidy with transport palliative

EXPERTS in the energy sector have picked holes in the Federal Government's plan to...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleLekki shooting: Youth representative says panel did not submit two versions of report

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.