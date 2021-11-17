Police take over APC national secretariat in Abuja

— 1 min read

ARMED policemen on Wednesday took over the national headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

Four patrol vans were positioned at entry and exit points of the building located at Blantyre Street in the Wuse 11 area of the Federal Capital Territory.

The ICIR learnt that the police was drafted to the APC headquarters to forestall possible breakdown of law and order.

There were reports that aggrieved party members planned to stage a protest against the party’s leadership over the recently conducted ward, local government and state congresses.