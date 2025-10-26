Police uncover baby factory in Ondo, rescue five pregnant teenagers

THE Ondo State Police Command has announced the arrest of one Ada Clement for allegedly running a baby factory in Ore, the headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area.

In a statement issued on Sunday, October 26, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, revealed that the suspect sold female babies for N400,000 and above, and male babies for N600,000 and above. He added that one of the victims had already given birth to a baby boy at the facility.

“The incident came to light on the 21st of October, 2025, when one Vivian Peter, a 17-year-old girl from Ikot Ekpan, Akwa Ibom State, who is presently pregnant, reported at Ore Division that she had been trafficked from Akwa Ibom to Ore under the guise of being offered a job opportunity,” Ayanlade said.

The PRO said that the operatives of the command rescued five pregnant underage girls from the illegal facility.

“Upon her arrival in Ore, she was taken to a supposed clinic, which later turned out to be a baby factory, where she met other pregnant girls allegedly being held for exploitation.

“She further revealed that the owner of the facility, identified as one Ada Clement, later instructed that she be taken to another hospital in Ore for a medical scan.

“However, she managed to escape and sought refuge at Ore Division, where she reported the incident to the police,” he added.

Ayanlade stated that operatives from the Ore Division, in collaboration with the Gender Unit, raided the facility, resulting in the successful rescue of the pregnant girls and a baby boy.

“It was discovered that one of the victims had already given birth and is presently receiving post-natal treatment at the General Hospital, Ore, while the remaining rescued victims are in safe protective custody of the police,” the PRO said.

He further stated that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, Ada Clement, and her accomplices had confessed to operating a baby factory where young pregnant girls were housed until delivery, after which their babies were sold to individuals seeking to buy children.

“It was further discovered that the babies were sold for N400,000 and above for female children, and N600,000 and above for male children,” he noted

The PPRO said the state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, has ordered a thorough investigation into the case to ensure that all members of the trafficking syndicate are identified, arrested, and prosecuted.