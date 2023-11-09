Polls: NPFL shifts Heartland FC vs Bayelsa match

Dotun OMISAKIN
AHEAD of the gubernatorial elections in Imo and Bayelsa states, the Nigerian Professional Football League, NPFL board has postponed the matchday eight fixture between Heartland FC and Bayelsa United FC.

The match, earlier billed to be held on Saturday, November 11, at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, coincidentally falls on election day in Imo and Bayelsa states, respectively.

A statement signed by the league’s Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi, dated Wednesday, 8, 2023, said the match had been postponed till Wednesday 15th November.

“Sequel to the governorship elections in Imo and Bayelsa state, kindly be informed that the above matchday eight fixture has been rearranged for Wednesday 15th November 2023.

“Please ensure that necessary logistics are in place for a hitch-free game. The above is for your information and continuous compliance. Accept the assurances of our warm and esteemed sporting regards,” the statement read.

Heartland FC is currently at the bottom of the table with four points resulting from four draws, three losses, and zero wins.

Similarly, Bayelsa United is in the 19th position, with six points. The club has lost five and won two matches.

Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

CLICK HERE

