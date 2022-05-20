32.6 C
Population Reference Bureau offers public health reporting fellowship

ICTworks Apply Now: $250,000 Shuttleworth Foundation Fellowships for Open Innovation
THE Population Reference Bureau (PRB) is seeking participants for a specialised fellowship on public health reporting.

The program is aimed at knowledge sharing and cross-border collaboration in news coverage of public health.

Fellows will work collaboratively with colleagues from India and Nigeria to report cross-border stories, with the objective of drawing sustained attention and stimulating debate around the needs and structural inequities exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Journalists working in India and Nigeria with experience reporting health stories can participate in the fellowship.

In addition, fellows will have the opportunity to apply for reporting grants and will participate in story ideation and pitch sessions.

The organiser says up to 20 journalists will be selected for the 14-month fellowship.

The deadline for the submission of the application is June 13, 2022. Interested applicants should apply here.

