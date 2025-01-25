Post linked to fraudulent trading platform falsely claims CBN sues Kadaria Ahmed

The post has generated over 3,700 likes and some comments as of January 22, 2025.

However, upon clicking the attached link, it redirected to a different webpage with a headline that read thus:

“Central Bank of Nigeria sues Kadaria Ahmed over statements she made on live television.”

This suggested an alleged legal dispute between the renowned media personality and Nigeria’s central bank.

CLAIM

Vanguard’s report says Central Bank of Nigeria sues Kadaria Ahmed.

THE FINDINGS

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is FALSE, as the report is a phishing article advertising a ponzi scheme.

Checks by our fact-checker revealed that the purported “Vanguard newspaper’s” webpage differed significantly from the authentic Vanguard website.

First, the original Vanguard website places its logo at the top-left corner of the page layout, whereas the fake link positioned the logo at the top centre.

Additionally, the authentic Vanguard website includes features such as the publication date, a “News” section, and social media account links on the left-hand side of the page, while the right-hand side displays the latest news updates. These features were notably absent on the fake webpage.

A look at the fake webpage’s content showed that it misrepresented Ahmed, portraying her as endorsing a trading platform called PrimeAuroraPlatform. When users clicked the Vanguard logo on the fake webpage, it redirected them to the platform, further proving it was a phishing scam which The FactCheckHub has debunked over the years aimed at harvesting people’s details to carry out phishing attacks.

The website frequently displays fabricated interviews between Kadaria Ahmed and public figures such as Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party’s presidential candidate; Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano State and others where they purportedly endorsed the platform.

However, Vanguard newspaper has urged people to avoid the platform.

Further findings by The FactCheckHub show that many Nigerian public figures such as TV host, Seun Okinbaloye, have been used to lure people to invest in this Ponzi scheme.

The FactCheckHub also searched the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) website and credible media reports for any record of litigation involving Kadaria Ahmed but found none.

Similarly, a review of Vanguard and other credible news platforms yielded no evidence of the alleged incident, thus showing that the story is a mere attempt to lure people into investing on the ponzi platform.

Recall that the FIJ had in December 2024 published a similar fact-check which showed one Arcane Trade used Kadaria Ahmed’s name and photos in a fraudulent online advert.

Earlier in September, CDD Fact-check also published a fact-check on the same claim falsely attributed to Vanguard newspaper.

THE VERDICT

The claim that Nigeria’s central bank is suing Kadaria Ahmed is FALSE. The interview is fake, and the claim is a mischievous attempt to promote a phoney trading platform named PrimeAuroraPlatform.