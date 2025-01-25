back to top

Post linked to fraudulent trading platform falsely claims CBN sues Kadaria Ahmed

Reading time: 2 mins
Fact-Check
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
A Facebook page, Don Pom Polye, has published a sponsored post featuring an image purportedly showing a popular Nigerian TV host, Kadaria Ahmed, in handcuffs.
The image was placed on a fake Vanguard newspaper webpage with a headline that reads:
“Kadaria Ahmed didn’t know the microphone was on. We say goodbye to him forever. This is a sad day for all of Nigeria.”

Read Also:

FACT CHECK: Buhari, Osinbajo misguided on Disability Rights Bill at town hall meeting
Spread of insecurity before 2015 and four other things Atiku, Obi were wrong about

The post has generated over 3,700 likes and some comments as of January 22, 2025.

However, upon clicking the attached link, it redirected to a different webpage with a headline that read thus:

“Central Bank of Nigeria sues Kadaria Ahmed over statements she made on live television.”

This suggested an alleged legal dispute between the renowned media personality and Nigeria’s central bank.

CLAIM

Vanguard’s report says Central Bank of Nigeria sues Kadaria Ahmed.

THE FINDINGS

Read Also:

FACT CHECK: Buhari, Osinbajo misguided on Disability Rights Bill at town hall meeting
Spread of insecurity before 2015 and four other things Atiku, Obi were wrong about

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is FALSE, as the report is a phishing article advertising a ponzi scheme.

screenshot of the viral post
screenshot of the viral post

Checks by our fact-checker revealed that the purported “Vanguard newspaper’s”  webpage differed significantly from the authentic Vanguard website.

First, the original Vanguard website places its logo at the top-left corner of the page layout, whereas the fake link positioned the logo at the top centre.

Additionally, the authentic Vanguard website includes features such as the publication date, a “News” section, and social media account links on the left-hand side of the page, while the right-hand side displays the latest news updates. These features were notably absent on the fake webpage.

A look at the fake webpage’s content showed that it misrepresented Ahmed, portraying her as endorsing a trading platform called PrimeAuroraPlatform. When users clicked the Vanguard logo on the fake webpage, it redirected them to the platform, further proving it was a phishing scam which The FactCheckHub has debunked over the years aimed at harvesting people’s details to carry out phishing attacks.

Post purportedly showing Peter Obi endorsing the fake ponzi platform.

The website frequently displays fabricated interviews between Kadaria Ahmed and public figures such as Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party’s presidential candidate; Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano State and others where they purportedly endorsed the platform.

However, Vanguard newspaper has urged people to avoid the platform.

Further findings by The FactCheckHub show that many Nigerian public figures such as TV host, Seun Okinbaloye, have been used to lure people to invest in this Ponzi scheme.

The FactCheckHub also searched the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) website and credible media reports for any record of litigation involving Kadaria Ahmed but found none.


     

     

    Similarly, a review of Vanguard and other credible news platforms yielded no evidence of the alleged incident, thus showing that the story is a mere attempt to lure people into investing on the ponzi platform.

    Recall that the FIJ had in December 2024 published a similar fact-check which showed one Arcane Trade used Kadaria Ahmed’s name and photos in a fraudulent online advert.

    Earlier in September, CDD Fact-check also published a fact-check on the same claim falsely attributed to Vanguard newspaper.

    THE VERDICT

    The claim that Nigeria’s central bank is suing Kadaria Ahmed is FALSE. The interview is fake, and the claim is a mischievous attempt to promote a phoney trading platform named PrimeAuroraPlatform.

    Author Page

    Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in society. You can reach him via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement