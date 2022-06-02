28.1 C
Abuja

Poynter offers free course on how to spot misinformation online

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
poynter
poynter
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

POYNTER’s MediaWise for Seniors is inviting participants to its short course on the subject: “How to Spot Misinformation Online.”

The course will teach participants how to tell what’s true and false on the Internet.

By looking at examples of political, health, travel, and climate misinformation, participants will learn techniques for identifying false information and how to seek out trustworthy sources.

Journalists and other professionals can enroll in a free online course focused on misinformation.

Experienced journalists will share advice to help participants navigate information on platforms like Google, Facebook, and more.

This is a self-directed course. Interested applicants can start anytime.

Registration is ongoing and interested applicants can apply here.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

Accommodation scam: Lagos property agent accused of defrauding client N300,000 on the run

On March 2, Wumi, a Lagos-based seamstress, met Shola Jagun, the chief executive officer...
Business and Economy

Commuters groan as Lagos govt enforces ban on ‘okada’ operations

MANY commuters in some local governments (LGAs) and local council development areas (LCDAs) in...
News

APC crisis: Abdullahi Adamu reconciles with aggrieved NWC members

CHAIRMAN of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has reconciled with aggrieved members...
Crime

Court orders forfeiture of ex-Ministry of Health finance director’s university

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the interim forfeiture of all...
Education

Kwara govt reopens school shut over hijab crisis, four months after closure

THE Kwara State government has approved the reopening of Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAccommodation scam: Lagos property agent accused of defrauding client N300,000 on the run

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.