Poynter offers free course on how to spot misinformation online

— 1 min read

POYNTER’s MediaWise for Seniors is inviting participants to its short course on the subject: “How to Spot Misinformation Online.”

The course will teach participants how to tell what’s true and false on the Internet.

By looking at examples of political, health, travel, and climate misinformation, participants will learn techniques for identifying false information and how to seek out trustworthy sources.

Journalists and other professionals can enroll in a free online course focused on misinformation.

Experienced journalists will share advice to help participants navigate information on platforms like Google, Facebook, and more.

This is a self-directed course. Interested applicants can start anytime.

Registration is ongoing and interested applicants can apply here.