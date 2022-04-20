26 C
Abuja
26 C
Abuja

Preline Limited launches takeover bid for Eterna Plc

Business and Economy
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Eterna Plc Preline
Eterna Plc. Credit: Premium Times
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story
1min read

PRELINE Limited has proceeded with a bid to acquire 1,300,000 ordinary shares – equivalent to 0.10 per cent equity stake – in Eterna Plc from other shareholders at a price of N13.50 per share.

This was contained in a notification by Eterna’s company secretary, Mandella Golkus, to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX).

Prior to now, Preline Limited had acquired 60.98 per cent shares in Eterna Plc, making it the largest shareholder in the firm.

Preline Limited is the investment arm of Rainoil Limited, an integrated downstream company in Nigeria.

The statement read in part, “We refer to Eterna Plc’s (“the Company”) public statement dated 1st November 2021 in which the Company had notified the general public that Preline Limited has completed the acquisition of 794,969,774 (Seven Hundred and Ninety-Four Million, Nine Hundred and Sixty-Nine Thousand Seven Hundred and Seventy-Four) ordinary shares of the company representing 60.98% in the Company, making it the largest and majority shareholder in the Company, thus triggering the mandatory tender offer (MTO) provisions of the Investment and Securities Act and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Regulations.

“We wish to announce to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the general public that following the granting of the ‘Authority to proceed’ by SEC, Preline Limited has notified the Company of its intention to proceed with the takeover bid to acquire 1,300,000 ordinary shares, equivalent to 0.10% equity stake, in Eterna Plc from other shareholders at a price of N13.50 per share.”

Meanwhile, the Board of Directors of Eterna Plc has appointed Mr Benjamin Nwaezeigwe as the company’s Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer effective April 27, 2022.

A statement signed by its secretary, Mandella Golkus, explained that Nwaezeigwe was succeeding Mr Nnamdi Obiagwu, who recently resigned from its services.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

World News

Congolese immigrant family stricken by fatal shooting in US

By Lisa Vives WHEN Patrick Lyoya, a Congolese immigrant, died at the hands of a...
Education

NECO reschedules date for common entrance examination

THE National Examination Council (NECO) has rescheduled the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), which...
News

FG unveils interactive platform that allows Nigerians’ submissions on power sector problem

THE Federal government on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 unveiled an interactive platform that will...
Defence

NAF sets up panel to probe crash of training aircraft

THE Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has set up a panel to probe the crash...
Elections

APC NEC transfers powers to NWC for 90 days: What it means for the party ahead of 2023 polls

THE National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Abdullahi...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian mum, Chrisland Schools clash over alleged rape of pupil during Dubai games

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

As Easter celebrations wind up: Chicken, a luxury, say consumers

Six days to APC national convention: Venue uncertain, aspirants yet to pick forms

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCongolese immigrant family stricken by fatal shooting in US

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.