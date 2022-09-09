21.2 C
Abuja

Premium Times Twitter account hacked

Featured NewsNews
Niyi OYEDEJI
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Twitter account of Premium Times has been hacked, The ICIR observed on Friday.

The online news platform’s official Twitter handle, @PremiumTimesng, which has been active on the microblogging site since 2011, was seen sharing cryto-related contents.

This is believed to be the handiwork of hackers who got illegal access to the backend of social media accounts of notable organisations and individuals to propagate their contents to unsuspecting members of the public.

It was gathered that the hackers were able to bypass all the security measures put in place by the Premium Times tech team.

The Premium Times management in a statement said the hackers have changed the login details of the account.

“At about 4:52 p.m. Nigerian time on Friday, Premium Times Twitter account (@PremiumTimesng) was hacked. The hackers have since posted unsavoury Tweets on the account and have changed the login details, even with 2FA enabled,” a statement released by Premium Times said.

The organisation added that it has formally contacted Twitter to recover the account.

- Advertisement -

“We urge our readers and the public to discountenance any tweet from the account for now and apologise for any inconveniences caused.”

Author profile
Niyi Oyedeji
Niyi OYEDEJI
Author Page

'Niyi works with The ICIR as an investigative reporter and fact-checker. You can shoot him an email via noyedeji@icirnigeria.org. You can as well follow him on Twitter via @niyi_oyedeji.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Media Opportunities

Wits University offers investigative journalism conference

THE African Investigative Journalism Conference, organised by the Journalism Department of the University of the...
Elections

2023: Peter Obi’s movement is anchored on equity, justice – Umahi

EBONYI State governor Dave Umahi has said the 'Obedient' political movement of Labour Party...
News

Three children die in Jigawa building collapse

THREE children have been confirmed dead in a building that collapsed on Thursday in...
Elections

Hackers attacked our result portal during Ekiti, Osun elections – INEC

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said its result viewing (IReV) portal was...
Diaspora News

Reactions trail posts by Nigerian professor wishing Queen Elizabeth ‘excruciating’ death

CARNEGIE Mellon University has condemned social media posts by one of its professors Uju...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleWits University offers investigative journalism conference

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.