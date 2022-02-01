33.3 C
Abuja
33.3 C
Abuja

Presidency says graduates of petroleum institutes driving illegal refining

Business and EconomyOil and Gas
Harrison Edeh
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Share this story

2mins read

THE presidency, on Tuesday, said that graduates of petroleum institutes were driving illegal refining of petroleum products.

The government also said that it was planning to establish refining parks in states in the Niger Delta.

Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs Ita Enang, who disclosed this while speaking on Arise Television, said graduates of petroleum technology institutions in the country were behind rising cases of illegal refining in some Niger Delta states.

As a result of the development, the government intended to allocate crude to the graduates to refine in an environmentally friendly manner, he said.

Enang said, “At the recent conference, we had the principal and the managers of the Petroleum Training Institute tell us that the equipment that these people are using for illegal refining are fabricated by the graduates and those that trained in Warri.

“In fact, at the conference recently, they told us, ‘If you give us the crude, we will buy it and pay you. If you don’t give us, we will take it and it will be a loss to you and the environment will be polluted.”

He said the refinery parks which, would be located in the Niger Delta states, would absorb the illegal refiners and also reduce pollution of the environment.

- Advertisement -

“We are proposing a refinery park to curb the situation. The government will allocate some crude to them to refine legally at a cost and they will be guided.

“These people, whether we like it or not, have the technology, ability and the wherewithal and must be properly handled,” he added.

Enang said ongoing engagements between the states and the Federal Government on the issue would ensure intelligence sharing.

He noted that the government would understudy the progress recorded by the Rivers State government in managing the crisis of illegal refining and environmental pollution associated with it.

The presidential adviser said the method being used by the illegal refiners was polluting the environment.

According to Enang, “The persons engaged in this trade are not criminals. They are not ordinary artisans. They are not uneducated. Remember this country, through the Petroleum Development Fund, sent most of these children abroad to train them on petroleum technology.”

Enang added that some other persons were trained at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Warri, and Petroleum Technology Institute (PTI), Effurun, both in Delta State.

- Advertisement -

Some militants granted amnesty by former President Umaru Yar’Adua were also sent abroad for training on pretroleum refining.

Enang said governments of the respective states were working alongside the NNPC, the petroleum upstream and midstream regulation, and the Ministry of Petroleum to agree to allocate the crude to these persons in these refinery parks.

The ICIR reports that the  cost of diesel is currently at N395 per litre, but illegal refiners sell at N95.

Analysts say  there is huge niche market propelling their activities, suggesting that the government must engage them properly to avoid unnecessary pollution of the environment and economic loss.

“We must do everything to provide opportunities for people who are skilled in the oil sector but are not currently engaged. Recall the vice president in 2016 engaged these people. We must hasten every plan and engage them properly for the economic benefits of the country,” Associate Consultant to the British Department of International Development (DFID) Celestine Okeke told The ICIR.

The latest audit report made public in July 2021 by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, (NEITI) indicated that in 2019,Nigeria lost 42.25 million barrels of crude oil to theft valued at $2.77 billion. .

[email protected]

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

Oil and Gas

Presidency says graduates of petroleum institutes driving illegal refining

THE presidency, on Tuesday, said that graduates of petroleum institutes were driving illegal refining...
National News

US begins ‘no-interview’ visa renewals in Nigeria

THE United States Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria on Tuesday said it has expanded its...
Business and Economy

MAN calls for suspension, review of CBN’s e-valuation, e-invoicing policy

THE Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria...
Media Opportunities

Group invites journalists to Third Global Conference for Media Freedom

A media freedom group, Media Freedom Coalition is inviting journalists to its Third Global...
Elections

Electoral reform: Buhari gets 6th chance as National Assembly transmits amended bill

NIGERIAN President Muhammadu Buhari has a sixth opportunity to implement electoral reforms in the...
Advertisement

Most Read

IELTS: UK Home Office reacts to Nigerians’ call to skip English proficiency test

WAEC withholds 170,146 WASSCE results over examination malpractice

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Mixed reactions as Atiku is rumoured to pick Wike as running mate in 2023

Electoral reform: Buhari gets 6th chance as National Assembly transmits amended bill

ICIR announces new editorial appointments; Amzat, Bamas, Anudu promoted

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleUS begins ‘no-interview’ visa renewals in Nigeria

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.