President Buhari lauds Sanwo-Olu on agriculture revolution  

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Monday January 23, 2023 commended Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his administration’s revolution in the agriculture sector, especially in rice production.

A statement issued and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile, on Monday January, 2023 quoted Buhari as personally telling Sanwo-Olu, “You are doing well.”

Buhari spoke at the inauguration of the Lagos Rice Mill in Imota, which the governor said was the largest rice mill in sub-Saharan Africa and the fourth largest in the world.

The President, after touring the facility, seeing the rice pyramid and also watching the last part of the bagging process, which is the sealing, expressed delight at he saw.

Sanwo-Olu said during the tour, “Mr. President, this is the result of your rice revolution. This rice is called Eko Rice, proudly Nigeria. It is the best in town now.

“It is being done because of the agricultural revolution of Mr President, who, when he started his government, said Nigerians should grow what they eat and they should eat what they grow.

“We are happy that Lagos is a testament of that. With 2.8 million bags of 50-kilogramme rice per annum, Lagos is ready to support the rice revolution and the food revolution in Nigeria.”

The mill is expected to create 250,000 direct and indirect jobs.