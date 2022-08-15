22.1 C
Pro-Health policy journalism fellowship offers reporting grants

Blessing Otoibhi
ICTworks Apply Now: $250,000 Shuttleworth Foundation Fellowships for Open Innovation
GATEFIELD Impact is accepting applications for its inaugural Pro-Health Policy Journalism Fellowship

The program will provide participants with the skills necessary to analyze and report on crucial health issues and provide relevant facts to the public towards the greater goal of improving health outcomes in Nigeria. 

Selected fellows will create a feature and editorial pieces on Nigeria’s sugar-sweetened beverage tax and policies. 

Nigerian reporters and investigative journalists can apply for a fellowship and be eligible for a reporting grant. 

Ten reporters and investigative journalists will be selected to participate in the six-month program which begins in September. 

Fellows will receive a grant of US$1,000 (NGN415,000) each to support logistics required to participate in fellowship activities, including the production of at least one long-form feature piece. 

The organiser says, “The fellowship is an initiative of Gatefield Impact, a recipient of the Healthy Food Advocacy Fund”.

Gatefield Impact, through the National Action for Sugar Reduction, led advocacy efforts for the introduction of Nigeria’s sugar-sweetened beverage (SSB)  tax, through the Finance Act on 31 December 2021. 

The deadline for the submission of applications is August 22, 2022. Interested persons can apply here.

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

