PROMAD Foundation to use civic tech to drive SDGs

PROMAD Foundation, a civic tech non-profit organisation, has promised to use its recently launched strategic operational policy to drive the actualisation of the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The Foundation launched its Strategic Operational Policy (SOP) after it was approved at its Board meeting held in July in Abuja.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the SOP will guide the Foundation’s operations and help the organisation to make substantial contributions to accountable and participatory governance to meet sustainable development goals (SDGs) in Nigeria.

The Board chairman, James Kayode Naiyeju said the policy will help the organisation to effectively carry out its mission.

“The policy will help the organisation to pursue its vision and carry out its mission effectively and efficiently in line with PROMAD’s core values and international best practices in the non-profit and development sector,” he said.

Naiyeju stressed that the policy will build cordial relationship with donor and development partners in terms of the design and implementation of projects.

In the same vein, the founder, Daisi Omokungbe, disclosed that the SOP was put together to create a strategic operational roadmap for the organisation.

“The policy has five chapters which include organisational information, organisational programs and human resource management.

“Others include the plans, strategic partnership management and fundraising, performance measurement, reporting and management,” he said.

Omokungbe added that the policy itemised the thematic areas of intervention, governance, leadership structures, and financial management and control.

“The policy will be useful for potential partners and donor organisations to understand how PROMAD is strategically placed to help them achieve their organisational objectives and goals,” he said.