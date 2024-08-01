Protesters, policeman shot in Niger, Kaduna, protest spreads to Adamawa, Edo

AN unconfirmed number of protesters have been shot in a clash between security operatives and protesters in Suleja, Niger state, in the ongoing End Bad Governance protest.

When writing this report, The ICIR could not confirm the number of protesters shot as some media reports alleged six people, while some said three, and others claimed one person.

However, the victims were said to have been shot while security operatives were struggling to disperse a group of protesters who mounted a barricade on a section of the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

This barricade left passengers and motorists trapped on the road for hours.

A report by Daily Trust noted that some policemen close to the barricade could not control the youths who outnumbered them. However, a reinforcement team was sent to the scene, leading to a commotion.

The report further said that among those killed was Yahaya Nda Isah, a resident of Hassan Dalatu Road, Suleja, who was hit by a stray bullet.

The bullet reportedly hit Isa on his bike in front of the Suleja Police ‘A’ division where protesters had assembled.

Another victim was simply identified as Mallam Abu, also said to have died on the spot.

The spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, said some hoodlums also attempted to set the Tafa LGA ablaze but they were dispersed by security operatives.

“The miscreants attempted to set the Tafa LGA ablaze, they were dispersed by the police and military. Kaduna road and toll gate were cleared”, he said.

Meanwhile, in Kaduna State, a police officer was reportedly shot while the security team tried to disperse protesters in the state with tear gas.

The ICIR learnt that the injured officer was immediately rushed into the police vehicle by his colleagues for treatment.

However, it is unclear whether protesters or hoodlums were responsible for the shooting.

The ICIR also observed that protesters have taken to the streets in Adamawa and Edo states.

In Adamawa State, pro-government protesters gathered in large numbers at Mahmoud Ribadu Square in Yola, the state capital to appreciate President Bola Tinubu for championing local government autonomy and guaranteeing peace in the state.

However, the Edo Police Command lauded protesters over how they peacefully organised themselves and urged them to sustain it.

The Commissioner of Police in Edo, Funsho Adegboye, made this remark at the Kings Square on Thursday in Benin, as he was seen distributing water and snacks to the protesters in appreciation of their peaceful conduct.