PSC approves dismissal of seven senior officers, demotes ten

NewsConflict and Security
Ijeoma OPARA
THE Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the demotion of seven senior officers and reduced the ranks of 10 others.

The decisions were reached during the ongoing 15th plenary meeting of the Commission, presided over by the acting chairman, Clara Ogunbiyi.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the PSC head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, explained that the punitive measures were based on gross misconduct of the errant officers.

“The dismissed officers were one Chief Superintendent of Police, a Superintendent of Police, and five Assistant Superintendents of Police. A Superintendent of Police was also retired in public interest,” the statement read.

A Chief Superintendent of Police, three Superintendents, two Deputy Superintendents and four Assistant Superintendents were also demoted by the PSC.

Ten senior police officers received the punishment of severe reprimand, 13 others were reprimanded and two got letters of warning.

However, four officers were exonerated.

“The Acting Chairman said the Commission would henceforth give the desired attention to Pending Disciplinary Matters so that those found guilty are punished immediately, while those found not guilty are cleared to continue with their career progression,” the statement read.

Ogunbiyi urged officers to operate within established rules, adding that the PSC would work towards sustaining a professional Police Force that conforms to extant rules and world best practices.

