PSC compulsorily retires four DIGs, approves replacement

THE Police Service Commission (PSC) has compulsorily retired four Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), Moses Jitiboh, Dan-Mallam Mohammed, Adeyinka Adeleke, and Hafiz Inuwa.

The PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, August 28.

In the statement, the PSC said the retiring DIGs are seniors of the incumbent Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun.

According to Ani, the Commission had awaited retirement applications from the officers. However, it was not forthcoming, hence the need to wield the big stick.

“The Police Service Commission in the exercise of its statutory powers, pursuant to the Third Schedule, Part 1 M, para A&B of the 1999 Constitution, reinforced with Section 6 of the Commissions (Establishment) Act 2001, para a, c, d, e, &f, has compulsorily retired four Deputy Inspectors General of Police.

“The affected DIGs are Dan-Mallam Mohammed, Moses Ambakina Jitiboh, Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa and Adeleke Adeyinka Bode.

The PSC said in the wake of the appointment of the acting IGP Kayode Egbetokun on June 19 by President Tinubu, the Commission expected, in accordance with the revered tradition of discipline and regimented culture of the NPF that those DIGs who were seniors in rank before his elevation will voluntarily apply for retirement or elect to leave the Force.

But the Commission, having waited for ample time with no such application from any of them, decided to retire them compulsorily.

“Accordingly, the former DIGs have been mandated to immediately proceed on compulsory retirement with effect from Friday, 25th August 2023. The Commission appreciates their immense contributions and efforts towards the peace and security of our country and also wishes them well in their future endeavours in retirement,” the Commission added.

Similarly, the Commission also approved the appointment of four Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to the rank of DIG, which would be subject to ratification by the Board of the Commission to replace the retired DIGs.

The Commission listed the newly appointed DIGs as Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje, Daniel Sokari–Pedro, Ayuba Ekpeji, and Usman Nagogo.

The PSC said it hopes their appointment will add value and greater vigour to the efforts of the NPF.