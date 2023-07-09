28.1 C
PSC sacks three police officers, demotes CP, eight others over misconduct

THE Police Service Commission (PSC) has ordered the dismissal of three senior police officers over misconduct and abuse of office.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday, July 9, by the commission’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani.

The commission also demoted nine officers, including a commissioner of police.

According to the statement, the sanctions were given during the PSC’s 21st plenary meeting presided over by Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, a retired justice of the Supreme Court.

The PSC also ordered that 18 police officers be “severe reprimanded.”

However, the commission did not disclose the names of the dismissed or sanctioned officers, neither did it categorically state their offences.

    The PSC ordered the compulsory retirement of an Assistant Commissioner and a direct refund of all entitlements wrongly paid to him.

    However, it approved the posthumous promotion of a late Inspector, Ifeanyi Oroke, to Assistant Superintendent for acts of gallantry, and the reinstatement of a certain Inspector Augustina Oko.

    The commission had earlier approved the appeal for adjustment on the promotion date of Iheanyi Kingsley to the rank of Assistant Commissioner, and reinstatement of Chief Superintendent Anaele Samuel Onuoha, in compliance with a court judgment.

    The 21st plenary meeting of the commission will reconvene on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

