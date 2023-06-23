22.1 C
Abuja
PTDF overseas scholarships: 190 South-East applicants screened, only 25 to secure coveted spots

Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU
Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU
Hybrid selection interviews for the award of PTDF the 2023/2024 overseas scholarship scheme (OSS). Source: ptdf.gov.ng

NO fewer than 190 applicants from the South-East region underwent screening for the 2023/2024 Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) overseas scholarships on Wednesday, June 21.

The Team Leader of the PTDF South-East Zone, Samson Amadi, said this during the ongoing selection interview in Enugu.

Amadi said out of 190 Master’s and Ph.D. students that applied, only 25 successful candidates, five from each state in the region, would be chosen based on merit and the agency’s budget.

“The fully funded PTDF scholarships are primarily focused on oil and gas courses such as geology, chemical engineering, environmental biochemistry, and management,” Amadi stated.

He added that the selection interviews were being conducted simultaneously across all six geopolitical zones of Nigeria, highlighting that the programme aimed to assist Nigerians.

    It will cover all expenses, including tuition, visa, living allowance, and accommodation.

    The initial application process was conducted online through the agency’s social media platforms, with candidates selected for screening after meeting the required criteria.

    The screening process involved verifying documents using fluorescent technology to detect any fake certificates.

    A panelist and lecturer from Sokoto State University, Jamilu Usman, described the screening process as seamless, adding that with the assistance of fluorescent lighting, they were able to differentiate genuine WAEC, NECO, and other certificates from forged ones, with a view to ensuring the integrity of the selection process.

    Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU

