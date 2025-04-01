back to top

Pulitzer Center announces data journalism grants for investigative projects

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
Pulitzer Center announces data journalism grants for investigative projects
Pulitzer Center
Abdullahi Muritala
Abdullahi Muritala

THE Pulitzer Center has opened applications for its Data Journalism Grants, aimed at supporting investigative projects that employ advanced data analysis to expose underreported issues. 

The grant is open to freelance and staff journalists as well as collaborative newsroom teams globally.


     

     

    The initiative seeks projects employing machine learning, satellite imagery, spatial data analysis, and other immersive techniques to produce compelling, data-driven storytelling. 

    Proposals that emphasise diversity and innovation in data collection will receive priority consideration.

    Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, and journalists are encouraged to submit well-developed proposals, including a strong distribution plan and letters of interest from publishers. 

    Interested applicants can complete the application here.

    Author Page

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement