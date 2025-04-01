Pulitzer Center announces data journalism grants for investigative projects

THE Pulitzer Center has opened applications for its Data Journalism Grants, aimed at supporting investigative projects that employ advanced data analysis to expose underreported issues.

The grant is open to freelance and staff journalists as well as collaborative newsroom teams globally.

The initiative seeks projects employing machine learning, satellite imagery, spatial data analysis, and other immersive techniques to produce compelling, data-driven storytelling.

Proposals that emphasise diversity and innovation in data collection will receive priority consideration.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, and journalists are encouraged to submit well-developed proposals, including a strong distribution plan and letters of interest from publishers.

Interested applicants can complete the application here.