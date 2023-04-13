Pulitzer Center offers rainforest journalism fund internship

THE Pulitzer Center is seeking a remote intern for the Rainforest Journalism Fund (RJF) initiative, which supports strong, independent journalism on issues related to tropical rainforests.

The intern will participate in publishing, communications, and research activities, working with the RJF manager and regional coordinators.

The ideal candidate must have professional/written proficiency in one or more of the RJF languages: Spanish, Portuguese, French and Bahasa Indonesia.

United States based interns will be paid US$17 per hour. All non-US salaries are adjusted based on an international conversion index.

The organiser says the start date is June 1.

Recent journalism graduates with an interest in environmental issues can apply for an internship.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Interested applicants can apply here.