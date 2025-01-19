Pulitzer Centre offers COP30 grants for Journalists

THE Pulitzer Centre has announced a special grant opportunity for projects centered on COP 30, scheduled to take place in Brazil in November 2025.

Journalists, editors, and independent media outlets are encouraged to submit proposals addressing key environmental issues relevant to the upcoming conference.

The centre seeks to fund projects that explore the connection between the management of rainforest, ocean ecosystems, domestic and global climate policies and actions. The goal is for these reports to inform and inspire the climate community and the public ahead of the next COP discussions and negotiations.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The project proposals are expected to address the management of rainforests and ocean ecosystems in high-impact regions like the Amazon, Central Africa, and Southeast Asia. Proposals should explore the intersection of climate policies and systemic challenges affecting these ecosystems, focusing on issues like inadequate regulations, destructive supply chains, carbon trading schemes, and the role of scientific innovation in mitigating climate risks.

It should also emphasise the perspectives of local and marginalised communities, and may include cross-border investigations.

The Center values collaboration, innovation, and data-driven approaches, and encourages proposals with strong commitments from credible news outlets for wide-reaching distribution.

Click here to apply. Submission deadline is February 15, 2025.