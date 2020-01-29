PUNCH admits error, apologises to reporter over publication

Advertisement

PUNCH Newspaper on Wednesday has apologized to a conflict and terrorism reporter, Ahmad Salkida describing its attribution to the journalist as an ‘erroneous description”.

The Newspaper had described the reporter as a ‘courier and media expert to Boko Haram, a terrorist group that has unleashed terror in the Northeastern part of Nigeria.

The ICIR had reported the condemnation of the newspaper’s publication by Salkida who threatened not to take it ‘lightly’ with the newspaper.

On Wednesday, PUNCH said the description was an error on its part and apologized adding that the post was pulled down from its digital platforms as soon as it was noticed.

“PUNCH apologizes for the unintentional error and assures Mr. Salkida that our newspaper’s high regards for his professionalism remains unchanged,” PUNCH wrote.

Reacting to the apology, Salkida said: “I refer to the unequivocal apology to my person by the Punch Newspapers in its print edition of Wednesday, 29th January 2020, the expression of regrets and remorse by the newspaper followed my expressed disappointment at a damaging portrayal of my professional integrity”.

Salkida commended the newspaper for the apologies and explanation adding that he wholeheartedly accepts the apology of the newspaper.

“I wholeheartedly accept the apology, it takes exceptional courage for the powerful to acknowledge openly a wrongdoing to a lowly individual and proceed to pull back from the error,” he added.