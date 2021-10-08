27.1 C
PWAN invites applications for political leadership, mentorship programme

Blessing Otoibhi
A non-governmental organisation, the Rule of Law and Empowerment Initiative, also known as Partners West Africa Nigeria (PWAN), has asked all young women between the ages of 25 and 45 who are interested in politics and good governance in Nigeria to apply for its Virtual Political Leadership and Mentorship programme.

The political leadership and mentorship programme aims to improve participants’ knowledge of elections, electoral laws in Nigeria, lawmaking, and navigating the political terrain, among other topics.

The organisers said that the shrinking space for women in the political process required continuous engagement with various stakeholders to pull their elements together and build an inclusive governance system where women could contribute their quota in national development.

They said applicants must be passionate about good governance and must be willing to complete the virtual training programme (maximum of five days).

Registered members of political parties are strongly encouraged to apply.

The deadline for this application is October 15, 2021.

To register,  visit www.partnersnigeria.org/virtual-training-school-of-politics-and-governance-for-young-women.

PWAN invites applications for political leadership, mentorship programme

Previous articleJournalists Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov awarded 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

