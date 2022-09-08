25.8 C
Abuja

Pyrates donate reading, writing materials to mark International Literacy Day

Featured NewsNews
Mustapha Usman
File photo/IxamBee
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity), Sahara Deck, has donated reading and writing materials to a community school in the Kuje area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in commemoration of the 2022 International Literacy Day.

The Pyrates joined UNESCO and other progressive groups to commemorate the 2022 International Literacy Day, themed,  ‘Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces’.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Thursday by Capoon Sahara Deck, Olamide Oni.

The statement said the statistics on out of school children in Abuja is appalling.

“We are further appalled by the available statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), that over 52,000 children are currently out of school in Abuja. And out of 40.8 million children of school age in Nigeria, 10.2 million children are estimated to be out of school,” the statement said.

Oni added that his leadership plans to engage with the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and the Universal Basic Education Commission, (UBEC) to increase school enrolment and take more children away from the streets.

He assured that the Pyrates Confraternity will sponsor the children up to senior secondary school level.

- Advertisement -

According to Oni, the organisation had previously launched advocacy programs to promote literacy in the Nigerian polity, specifically within the FCT and environs.

Sahara Deck launched the ‘Adopt-a-child’ project in December 2021 to address the issue of out-of-school children within the FCT.

“We have previously adopted Karu orphanage home, Karu, Abuja, where we donated books to equip their library, as well as computers and air conditioners to create a conducive learning environment for the kids in the orphanage.

“By observing the International Literacy Day, as commemorated around the world every 8 September, we are simply sustaining the tempo across the globe to remind the public of the importance of literacy as a matter of human dignity and human rights and to advance the literacy agenda towards a more literate and sustainable society as championed by UNESCO,” he added.

Author profile
Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

Yobe North: We will not publish details of any candidate — INEC

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is standing by the report...
Business and Economy

Fuel Subsidy: Fashola asks Nigerians to decide way forward

THE Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has asked Nigerians to decide themselves...
Political Parties

PDP appoints Wabara as acting BoT chairman

FORMER Senate President Adolphus Wabara has been appointed as the acting chairman of the...
Media Opportunities

Tarbell Fellowship seeks early-career journalists

TRINING for Good is seeking applications for its Tarbell Fellowship.   The fellowship represents a...
Conflict and Security

DSS seizes laptops, documents in raid on Tukur Mamu’s Kaduna residence, office

OPERATIVES of the Department of State Services (DSS) raided the Kaduna residence of arrested...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleYobe North: We will not publish details of any candidate — INEC

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.