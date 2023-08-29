Radio Workshop calls for podcast series pitches

RADIO Workshop, a documentary-style podcast with a youth-centric approach, is now open to receiving pitches.

The podcast seeks to present immersive, on-location audio narratives that offer listeners a firsthand perspective on the experiences of LGBTQIA+ individuals in Africa.

Pitches sought for the podcast should be compelling and personal accounts from young people, intimate stories from those with direct LGBTQIA+ experiences, or narratives that shed light on broader societal, continental, or global issues.

The opportunity is open to applicants across Africa, particularly encouraging audio producers from countries including Uganda, Senegal, Botswana, Mozambique, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Liberia.

The deadline for pitch submissions is September 15, 2023. Interested individuals can apply here