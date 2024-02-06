RAF invites journalists for 2024 fellowship

THE Reham Al-Ferra (RAF) Memorial Journalists Fellowship Programme has invited applications for the 2024 journalism fellowship.

How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



The United Nations launched the fellowship programme to allow journalists to obtain firsthand experience in the work of the United Nations in New York and meet journalists from other nations.

This programme is open to journalists aged 22 to 35 worldwide, with 15 candidates selected from each country. The fellowship will be held in person from September to October this year.

Candidates must be passionate about addressing UN priority issues such as peace and security, sustainable development, human rights, and climate action.

The deadline for application is March 15. Interested candidates can apply here.