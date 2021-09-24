Rape: Police embark on shooting spree, disrupt Abia poly students’ protest

— 1min read

The students, who protested in front of their school gate, had obstructed vehicular movement along Aba-Owerri Expressway, which halted commercial activities in Aba.

Policemen at the scene of the protest, however, embarked on a shooting spree to disperse the students, shooting as they ran for safety.

It was gathered that some students were seen throwing stones at Police operatives.

At least one student was seen on the ground near the gate. It is uncertain if he was hit by a bullet or just taking cover from the shooting.

Personnel attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Aba on Wednesday were alleged to have raped female students during a raid on one of the off-campus apartments which prompted the protest.

A student named Chidinma was allegedly raped by three policemen and is currently undergoing treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

- Advertisement -

When The ICIR reached out to the Abia State Police Public Relations Officer Geoffrey Ogbonna to ascertain measures taken by the Police command to address the sexual harassment claim against officers of the RRS, he said he didn’t have time to speak about the matter.

“I don’t have time to talk about that issue, I will call you later,” he said.

He was yet to respond at the time of filing this report.

The Director of Information of the Student Union Government (SUG) of the polytechnic Godswill Okoro, in a Facebook post, revealed that the wife of the Governor of Abia State Nkechi Ikpeazu had promised to foot the medical bills of the sexually assaulted student.

She was represented by Suzzy Nwachukwu, a medical personnel attached to the Office of the Wife of the Abia State Governor while visiting the medical facility where the student was hospitalised.

The Commissioner for Information John Kalu also disclosed that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu had directed the Police authorities to prosecute officers who indulged in harassment of law-abiding citizens to serve as a deterrent.

According to him, Governor Ikpeazu was actively monitoring the situation with the alleged harassment and rape of Abia poly students with a view to ensuring the protection of all law-abiding citizens.