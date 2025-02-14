back to top

Fray College seeks applications for Africa Health Communications Fellowship 

The fellowship targets journalists and health experts from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, and Ethiopia.  
FRAY College has launched the Africa Health Communications Fellowship, a nine-month programme to improve health reporting and communication in Africa. 

FRAY College has launched the Africa Health Communications Fellowship, a nine-month programme to improve health reporting and communication in Africa.  


     

     

    Selected fellows will receive virtual training, access to an exclusive e-course, a data stipend, and story production grants. The programme includes an in-person conference in Johannesburg to foster collaboration between media and health professionals.  

    Applicants must submit a motivational statement, CV, and published work samples.

    Deadline is February 24, 2025.  

    Interested applicants can apply here 

