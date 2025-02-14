Fray College seeks applications for Africa Health Communications Fellowship 

FRAY College has launched the Africa Health Communications Fellowship, a nine-month programme to improve health reporting and communication in Africa.

The fellowship targets journalists and health experts from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, and Ethiopia.

Selected fellows will receive virtual training, access to an exclusive e-course, a data stipend, and story production grants. The programme includes an in-person conference in Johannesburg to foster collaboration between media and health professionals.

Applicants must submit a motivational statement, CV, and published work samples.

Deadline is February 24, 2025.

Interested applicants can apply here