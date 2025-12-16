REA, NBS sign agreement on energy survey to support power sector plans

THE Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly conduct a comprehensive national energy survey in Nigeria.

The initiative is designed to generate high-quality analytical data to support evidence-based planning and policy formulation in Nigeria’s power and energy sector.

The survey is to be carried out using the multi-tier tracking (MTF) framework being implemented under the energy sector management assistance programme (ESMAP) of the World Bank.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 16, REA said the MoU formalised a strategic partnership between the two federal government agencies to provide technical support and collaboration for the exercise.

The agreement was signed by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of REA, Abba Aliyu, and the Statistician-General of the Federation/Chief Executive Officer of NBS, Adeyemi Adeniran, in Abuja.

On his part, Aliyu said the collaboration reflected REA’s commitment to data-driven rural electrification planning.

“This collaboration will provide granular, credible data on electricity access, affordability, and off-grid energy solutions across Nigeria,” he said.

“The findings will directly inform national electrification initiatives such as the National Electrification Strategy and Implementation Plan (NESIP), while also strengthening investor confidence in the sector.”

Also speaking, the Statistician-General of the Federation said the NBS would ensure that the survey meets global statistical standards.

“NBS is pleased to provide technical oversight, sampling expertise, and quality assurance to ensure that the survey adheres to global best practices. Reliable data is fundamental to effective policy and sustainable development,” Adeniran said.

Under the MoU, the statement said, both agencies will collaborate to assess energy access at the household, community, enterprise, and public institution levels.

The survey will also examine household energy affordability, spending patterns, and willingness to pay for grid and off-grid solutions, as well as analyse access to and usage of off-grid technologies such as solar home systems, mini-grids, and clean cooking solutions.

“REA will serve as a key implementation and policy partner, providing sectoral expertise, stakeholder engagement, public awareness, and alignment with Nigeria’s rural electrification priorities.

“NBS will provide regulatory approval, sampling frames, methodological validation, technical supervision, and capacity building for enumerators, ensuring data quality and credibility.

“The World Bank, through ESMAP, will fund and technically oversee the survey and engage a qualified survey firm responsible for field data collection, analysis, and reporting,” the statement added.

The REA said the MoU would be in effect for 18 months from the date of signing, while data from the survey is expected to support national energy planning, improve programme targeting, guide private sector investment, and strengthen Nigeria’s push towards universal access to electricity and clean cooking solutions.

According to the statement, the partnership reaffirms the federal government’s commitment to inter-agency collaboration, improved energy data availability, and sustainable electrification for rural and underserved communities.