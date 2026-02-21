REC assures Abaji accredited voters in overcrowded polling units of voting right

RESIDENT Electoral Commissioner for Ekiti and the Election Commissioner in charge of Abaji Area Council in the ongoing Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council poll, Bunmi Omoseyindemi, has assured all accredited voters that they would cast their ballots.

Omosehin, responding to concerns about overcrowding observed by The ICIR at Central Primary School, Polling Unit 006, said, “Once a voter is accredited, the person will definitely be able to vote

He disclosed that accreditation and voting started at the prescribed 8:30 am in several polling stations, following feedback he had, adding that, “there is no record of any crisis so far.”

He said, “Electoral materials were distributed early, and we had no challenge whatsoever from the feedback we have. Everyone who is in the queue and is accredited will definitely cast their vote.”

The ICIR reports that several places in the Abaji area Council recorded massive voter turnout, including the elderly.

This organisation reported that INEC fixed February 21, 2026, for the polls, with over 600 candidates contesting chairmanship, vice chairmanship and councillorship positions.

The election involves 1,680,315 registered voters across 2,822 polling units. To facilitate the process, INEC deployed 3,345 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices.

The exercise is taking place across the FCT’s six area councils and 62 political wards, with 68 elective positions up for grabs.

The ICIR further reports that the exercise, where the All Progressives Congress (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties are battling to win seats, has also been going on smoothly in Kuje, Gwagwalada and other area councils in the nation’s capital.