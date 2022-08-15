22.1 C
Abuja

Regulatory Commission inaugurates gas flare commercialisation team

News
Harrison Edeh
NUPRC official logo
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has inaugurated a 12-member gas flare commercialisation programme team to steer the Federal Government’s initiative to end gas flaring by 2025.

The Chief Executive of NUPRC, Gbenga Komolafe, said while inaugurating the team in Abuja that monetising gas resources was a positive step towards guaranteeing energy security, especially in the global energy transition period.

Komolafe, in a statement issued yesterday, said gas flaring in the industry had continued to be a menace, which needed to be eradicated because of its adverse effects on the environment and people.

He added that wasteful disposal of natural gas was not only fraught with serious health/environmental consequences, but was a major resource waste and value erosion to the country.

Komolafe disclosed that the Federal Government has declared the period 2021 to 2030 as the ‘Decade of Gas’, a period within which the nation must shift focus from oil-centred exploitation to gas-driven industrial development.

“Even though the World Bank has set 2030 as the target year to end gas flaring, Nigeria has not only set a country deadline for 2025, President Muhammadu Buhari has made a commitment towards the Paris Agreement during the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference (COP26) Leader’s Summit to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060,” he said.

He recalled that the Federal Government had initiated the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP) in 2016 to end flaring of natural gas by oil companies operating in the country.

- Advertisement -

He added that though the initiative was well-received by stakeholders and industry watchers, unforeseen constraints had truncated its execution.

Komolafe said, ”As a nation, Nigeria must ensure that it harnessed all available gas resources for value creation.”

He announced that the NUPRC was recommencing the process of issuing flare sites to technically competent companies, following a competitive bid process.

“This process has become crucial in view of the policy direction of the Federal Government to ensure all gas resources are developed for national development,” he added.

The NUPRC chief stated that the Commission was carrying out a study in conjunction with external technical resources to identify suitable flare sites for the auction process.

He said, ”It was for the purpose that the committee of staffers of the Commission was inaugurated to drive the process and coordinate implementation of the programme.”

Author profile
Harrison Edeh
hedeh@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

Kenya: William Ruto wins presidential election amid controversy

KENYA'S Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has declared candidate of the United Democratic...
Media News

Pro-Health policy journalism fellowship offers reporting grants

GATEFIELD Impact is accepting applications for its inaugural Pro-Health Policy Journalism Fellowship.  The program will provide participants...
News

Cost of lending to rise as inflation surges to 19.64% in July

CONSUMERS in Nigeria would likely be paying more for goods as inflation surges to...
Elections

Osun fixes local council elections for October 15

THE Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) has fixed October 15 for local government...
Judiciary

Kidnap kingpin, Wadume sentenced to seven years imprisonment

A KIDNAP kingpin, Hamisu Bala, also known as Wadume, has been convicted and sentenced...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleKenya: William Ruto wins presidential election amid controversy

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.