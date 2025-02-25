Regulatory failures, economic desperation fuel fatal tanker explosions in Nigeria

ON January 20, 2025, a gasoline tanker accident led to an explosion that claimed at least 86 lives near the Suleja area of Niger State. The tanker overturned, spilling its contents, and later exploded moments after people began scooping fuel.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), 52 other people suffered severe burns from the explosion, and 15 shops were destroyed.

Sector commander for Niger State with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kumar Tsukwam, said that people rushed to scoop the spilled petrol after the truck overturned. “The tanker burst into flames, engulfing another tanker,” he said in a statement.

Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago confirmed the incident in a statement, noting that many people perished in the massive fire caused by the explosion. He described the incident as “worrisome, heartbreaking, and unfortunate.”

A disturbing pattern

Such accidents have become common in Africa’s largest oil producing country, which is grappling with its worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. In recent years, Nigeria has witnessed numerous fuel tanker explosions, each resulting in significant loss of life and property. Experts say the frequency of these incidents points to systemic regulatory failures.

Fuel prices have increased by more than 400 percent in the last 18 months following the economic policies by President Bola Tinubu, including the removal of long-standing fuel subsidies. The changes have pushed millions into poverty, forcing many to take desperate measures for survival.

Earlier in October 2024, a similar incident occurred in Majiya, Jigawa State. A fuel tanker overturned, and as residents rushed to fetch the spilling fuel—a practice driven by economic desperation—the tanker exploded, resulting in over 150 deaths. Many victims were burned beyond recognition, while about 100 others were injured. The victims were buried together in a mass funeral organised by authorities.

In September of the same year, another 59 people were killed in Niger State after a fuel tanker collided with a truck carrying passengers and cattle.

According to Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), there were about 1,500 tanker accidents in 2020. Nigeria has an ageing 5,000-kilometre-long oil pipeline, but most of the 50 million litres of gasoline consumed daily are transported by road.

The Petrol Tanker Drivers Association blames the frequency of these crashes on poor road conditions and a lack of enforcement of road safety measures, including speed and load limits.

“I’m a tanker driver, I know how it is. The roads are bad,” Augustine Egbon, chairman of the Petrol Tanker Drivers Association, told VOA. “Secondly, my advice to everybody is that as soon as a tanker has an accident, nobody should go there because sometimes when a tanker falls, it will take almost two or three hours before catching fire, but when people start gathering, that’s when the fire starts.”

Speaking with The ICIR, a public affairs analyst, Ambali Abdulkabeer, explained that fuel tanker accidents stem from both human and infrastructural factors, adding that many tanker drivers are reckless, lack proper training, and are often ignorant of traffic regulations.

He pointed out that fuel tankers are not regularly maintained to ensure roadworthiness.

“Beyond these human factors, Nigerian roads are in poor condition and unfit for fuel tankers. The absence of designated routes for these vehicles worsens the situation, increasing the risk of accidents,” he said.

Abdulkabeer emphasised the need for the government to enforce stricter safety standards for fuel tanker operators and recommended consistent vehicle inspections and awareness campaigns on the dangers of tanker explosions.

“Drivers must be educated on the risks involved, and stringent traffic laws must be enforced to reduce recklessness on the roads,” he added.

On fuel scooping incidents, Abdulkabeer linked them to economic hardship, stating that while desperation may push people into risky behaviours, it does not justify endangering lives. “Nigerians have to take responsibility, too. Carelessness contributes to these avoidable deaths,” he noted.

He urged the government to address economic hardship, invest in road infrastructure, and create specific routes for fuel tankers to ensure safer movement. “It is unwise to allow fuel tankers to ply roads close to cities without restrictions,” he said.

Amid recurring fuel-related tragedies, Abdulkabeer stressed the need for proactive governance saying that such incidents expose failures in policy implementation, stakeholder collaboration, and leadership. “These avoidable deaths tell a disgusting story about poor management in the country. The government must wake up to its responsibilities,” he concluded.

What are the authorities doing?

After the fuel tanker fire in Enugu, Vice President Kashim Shettima stated that it was time to end avoidable tanker accidents and explosions. He emphasised that President Tinubu is seriously concerned about the frequency of these incidents and has directed relevant agencies to take decisive action.

Speaking with The ICIR, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) spokesperson, Segun Ogungbemide reiterated the agency’s commitment to curbing fuel tanker explosions while calling for a more structured approach to fuel transportation.

Ogungbemide acknowledged that while the FRSC has been working to manage the situation, the sheer volume of fuel-laden tankers on Nigerian roads poses a significant challenge.

“You will agree with me that 98 per cent of fuel movement is done on the road compared to other countries where pipelines or rail are used? We have about 6,000 tankers loaded with fuel moving across Nigeria daily. When a crash occurs, it becomes very loud because of the nature of the cargo, but when you compare it to the daily movement of tankers, you will see that the frequency of accidents is relatively low,” Ogungbemide said.

He emphasised that one of the FRSC’s primary strategies is public enlightenment. “We believe the major role we have to play is educating both the operators and the public. We engage tanker owners and drivers, ensuring they meet minimum safety standards before loading from depots,” he said.

Ogungbemide pointed out that the absence of a structured training system for truck drivers contributes to the problem. “Imagine a company buying 500 tankers and looking for 500 drivers. Where are they getting these drivers from? We should be asking ourselves these questions,” he noted.

He called for a multi-stakeholder approach, urging road maintenance agencies, fuel regulators, and tanker integrity inspectors to play their part in ensuring safer transport conditions. “This is not something the FRSC alone can solve. It is a shared responsibility,” he stated.

On fuel scooping, he revealed that the FRSC has consistently launched awareness campaigns through traditional and social media. “We have released multiple jingles and advisories warning against scooping fuel from crashed tankers. Sadly, many explosions occur after people rush in to collect fuel,” he said.

Ogungbemide criticised Nigeria’s over-reliance on road transport for fuel distribution, which contradicts the original fuel distribution system design.

“Ideally, pipelines should transport fuel from refineries to depots, and tankers should only cover short distances. Unfortunately, we now see tankers moving from Lagos to Enugu or Kano, covering nearly 1,000 kilometres on bad roads, increasing the risk of accidents,” he explained.

He assured the public that the FRSC would continue implementing safety measures and advocating for safer transport alternatives. “We will keep educating the public, monitoring tanker conditions, and engaging stakeholders to ensure road safety,” he concluded.