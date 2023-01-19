Report for the World seeks local newsroom partners

34.8 C
REPORT for the World, an international service program that matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe, is accepting applications from newsrooms. 

Interested newsrooms must make a case for what critical issues are going under-covered or uncovered in their communities, and also how they will provide support and mentorship to their prospective Report for the World corps member.

Local newsrooms around the world can participate in a partnership program.

The program pays for half the full-time salary of a corps member for the first year, while coaching and supporting local partner newsrooms to raise the other half of the salary through philanthropy, earned revenue, and crowdfunding.

The organiser says the application process is highly competitive with two rounds of interviews with shortlisted applicants to determine a mutually beneficial fit.

The selected newsrooms will then hire corps members through a competitive process and welcome them as full-time employees of the newsrooms for up to three years. Corps members take on critical issues from gender inequality to climate change, corruption, labor rights, health, and education as their assigned beats.

The deadline for submission of applications is February 20. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

