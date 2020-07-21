Reps commence probe on Immigration documents of Chinese nationals in Nigeria

THE Nigerian House of Representatives has commenced a probe into the Immigration documents of Chinese nationalities living in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House said on Tuesday that the probe commenced on Monday, July 20 as part of resolutions reached by the House on Tuesday, April 28.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House said the resolution followed photos and videos that went viral on social media in April concerning the maltreatment of Nigerians living in China.

Gbajabiamila stated that following the allegations, he urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Justice to provide financial aid to the affected residents.

“Apart from urging the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to provide financial and other assistance to affected Nigerian citizens in China, the house took a two-pronged approach by constituting two joint committees to undertake two specific assignments towards remedying the ugly situation,” Gbajabiamila said.

The speaker said the house mandated the House Committees on Foreign Affairs, Inter-Parliamentary Relations, Human Rights, and Diaspora to ascertain the extent of violation of rights of Nigerians in China.

He noted that the committees would evaluate the losses to Nigerians living in the country due to the violence.

Gbajabimila said the house also mandated committees to investigate the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board, and other relevant ministry or agency to check the validity of all immigration documents of every Chinese in Nigeria.

According to him, the joint committee would look into the documents of all Chinese Nationals in Nigeria to ascertain if it is not above the threshold.

The committees would repatriate the Chinese immigrants back to China if they exceed the quota as stipulated.

“I, therefore, implore all the relevant stakeholders to assist the joint committee in discharging the mandate entrusted to it.

“The joint committee is imbued with legal and statutory powers to conduct this hearing as stipulated in the Standing Orders of the House, Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, 2017 and the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Gbajabiamila said.

The ICIR had reported events of how Chinese nationals maltreated their Nigerian workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Issues of human rights violation of Nigerians living in Nigeria and in China by Chinese Nationals have been circulating media space during and before the pandemic.

Apart from human rights violations, there have also been cases of Chinese companies involving in illegal activities in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) said it has evacuated no fewer than 648 nationals stranded in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Europe as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The evacuees, according to the Twitter post by NiDCOM arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja on Sunday via different airlines, namely: Emirate, Azman air, Euro air, and Air Sudan.