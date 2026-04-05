Resident doctors declare indefinite strike

THE Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has announced an indefinite nationwide strike, set to commence at midnight on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

The Association said its decision followed an “avoidable” dispute with the Federal Government.

The decision was reached during an extraordinary virtual meeting of the association’s National Executive Council (NEC) held on April 4, where members deliberated on recent policy changes affecting doctors’ welfare.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Shuaibu Ibrahim on Monday, April 4, the association expressed concern over the Federal Government’s decision to remove the Professional Allowance Table (PAT), describing the move as “unfortunate” and a trigger for the looming industrial action.

The association outlined key demands, including the immediate reversal of the decision to halt the implementation of the PAT from April 2026.

It also called for the payment of promotion and salary arrears owed to doctors in some centres.

Other demands include the prompt conclusion of the process for the payment of the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) and the settlement of outstanding 19 months’ arrears of the Professional Allowance.

Background

The current dispute is rooted in the implementation of a revised Professional Allowance Table negotiated between NARD and the Federal Government after a prolonged strike in 2025.

The agreement provided improved remuneration for resident doctors, including call duty allowances, shift allowances, rural posting incentives, and payments for non-clinical duties.

However, tensions resurfaced months later as the association accused the government of failing to honour key components of the agreement, particularly around payments and implementation timelines.

In January 2026, NARD had already signalled a hardening stance, insisting it would proceed with a planned strike despite an injunction by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria restraining the action.

The court, presided over by Justice Emmanuel Subilim, had ordered the association not to embark on its scheduled strike, following a motion filed by the Federal Government through the Attorney General of the Federation.

Despite the order, NARD maintained that the injunction did not address the underlying welfare issues confronting its members.

At the time, NARD President, Mohammad Suleman, said thousands of doctors remained unpaid, noting that more than 2,000 members were yet to receive arrears from the 25–35 per cent adjustment to the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

He also dismissed government claims that several of the association’s demands had been addressed, arguing that the reality on the ground contradicted official assurances.

Although the planned January strike was later suspended following fresh commitments from the government and interventions by key stakeholders, including the presidency and the National Assembly, The ICIR reported that the Association described the move as “strategic and conditional.”

Meanwhile, in its latest declaration, NARD said the strike would be “total and comprehensive,” with members directed to withdraw services across public health institutions nationwide.